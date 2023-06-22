Brian Boyd hosts first-of-its-kind group of Black scholars

Brian Boyd of the School of Education hosted the first in-person meeting of the Black Empowerment in Autism Network on June 9 at Peabody Hall. The event brought together 20-plus Black scholars who are working to make autism research more inclusive while examining the ways it impacts Black children and families.

“We want to represent the broad range of research that we see in autism and mentor the next generation of researchers,” said Boyd, the William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of Education and the interim director of the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute. “We want the group to represent a continuum of autism research with the goal of thinking about different audiences and ways to convey who we are, what we do and what we want to accomplish.”

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Black researchers make up approximately 7% of full-time faculty members at postsecondary institutions. Boyd said the group hopes to “create a space for Black researchers to craft a research agenda that centers the Black experience.”

