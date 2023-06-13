Mary Margaret Frank to lead Kenan-Flagler

Mary Margaret Frank ’92 (’92 MAC, ’99 PhD), senior associate dean for faculty development at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, has been selected as the next dean of Kenan-Flagler Business School, effective Aug. 15, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a June 13 campus email.

Described by Guskiewicz and Clemens as an “exceptional leader with a deep understanding of the opportunities at UNC Kenan-Flagler,” Frank has continued her involvement with the school since graduating by teaching in the Master of Accounting program, collaborating with doctoral students and faculty on research and serving as an academic fellow to the UNC Tax Center.

“Her appreciation of the world-class education she received from the faculty and supported by the state of North Carolina drives her commitment to return and serve the school and the University,” the chancellor and provost wrote. “She brings a demonstrated passion and understanding of the positive impact business can have on communities.”

As senior associate dean at Darden, Frank has been responsible for designing, coordinating and managing recruitment and development of over 100 tenure and nontenure track faculty. She also created a faculty development plan that aligned the school’s mission and strategy, leading efforts to address the impact of the pandemic on faculty and create new channels for connectivity across the school. As the John Tyler Professor of Business Administration at Darden, she studies the integration of business principles and public policy objectives, cross-sector collaboration and leadership and sustainable investing.

In her role as a founding academic director of the Institute for Business and Society, she raised $12 million to endow the institute and led its initiatives on cross-sector collaboration. Specifically, Frank created the Tri-Sector Leadership Fellows program, which trains graduate students at the University of Virginia to navigate and connect public, private and social sectors. She also forged a partnership with the U.S. Department of State and nonprofit Concordia to recognize leading cross-sector initiatives that improve communities around the world.

“It is an honor to return to UNC Kenan-Flagler, where I felt valued as a student and launched my career,” Frank said. “UNC Kenan-Flagler has established a world-renowned portfolio of academic programs and research, and I welcome the opportunity to continue to innovate with the community of accomplished scholars, passionate educators, dedicated staff, talented students and loyal alumni where, together, I am confident we can create positive, sustainable impact in the state and around the world.”

Before joining the Darden faculty in 2002, Frank taught at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. She also served for over a decade on the board of directors and led the audit committee of a small publicly traded company with a mission to empower women to protect their health.

Guskiewicz and Clemens thanked the members of the search committee, co-chaired by Lissa Broome, Burton Craige Distinguished Professor in the School of Law and co-director of the Dan K. Moore Program, and Jack Evans, Kenan-Flagler emeritus faculty. The two also shared their appreciation for Jennifer Conrad, Dalton McMichael Distinguished Professor of Finance, who has served as interim dean of UNC Kenan-Flagler since September.

“Mary Margaret joins UNC Kenan-Flagler as we prepare to serve even more future leaders through the building of UNC Kenan-Flagler’s new Steven D. Bell Hall and the expansion of our world-class undergraduate business program,” they wrote. “Her expertise and experience will be invaluable to a school already known for excellence in cultivating discerning, collaborative problem-solvers through research and teaching.”