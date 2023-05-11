Carolina is celebrating state employees in honor of 2023 State Employee Recognition Week. The Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance recognizes service milestones for employees reaching five to 50 years of service. The 2023 State Service Recognition webpage lists the faculty and staff who have reached benchmark years of service.

“I would like to say a special thank-you for your valued public service to the Carolina community and the State of North Carolina. Each day I continue to be impressed by your commitment to the University’s mission, your support of our students and the excellence you exhibit in your work,” said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, in an email to campus May 10 recognizing State Employee Appreciation Day.

As part of the week’s celebration, The Well highlights Carolina’s Donna Marlette and Sharon Horton Jones, who are both reaching their 50th year of state service this year.

Donna Marlette

Accounting technician, University Communications

Donna Marlette supports the operations of UNC Creative by preparing monthly statements for clients, transmitting charges to Accounting Services, creating income and expense reports, answering questions about billing and more. She also serves as a back-up for the University Communications business office. While Marlette enjoys spreadsheets and digging into the details of her work, she finds joy in making connections with the clients she works with every day. Even when communication with clients is mostly through email, she gets to know them personally and finds the interactions a pleasant part of her work.

Despite having a knack for numbers, Marlette hasn’t always been in accounting. Starting in 1971, Marlette worked in Continuing Education — known today as Digital and Lifelong Learning — when the offices were located in Abernethy Hall. As the department’s publications assistant, she made a lot of trips to the printing department in the basement of Student Stores. Marlette recalled those walks as some of her favorite experiences on campus.

“It was an ideal location, and I enjoyed walking across campus or going downtown during breaks or lunch time,” said Marlette. “I enjoyed the walk to the printing department, whether it was in the heat of summer or cold of winter. The campus is beautiful any time of year.”

Marlette left Carolina in 2000 and, three years later, enrolled at UNC-Greensboro to earn degrees in accounting and business while working part time for the Alamance-Burlington school system. After taking a year off to enjoy time with family and travel, she returned to work at the University part time and has been with UNC Creative since June 2011.

Beyond campus, Marlette spends time with family through trips, meals, holidays and other special occasions. She’s also very involved with her local church through choir, committees and worship planning. Somehow in between everything else, she still finds time to enjoy reading, crossword puzzles, yard work and cooking.

Sharon Horton Jones

Director of academic advising and student engagement, Hussman School of Journalism and Media

Sharon Jones is a longtime academic adviser supporting journalism and media students with an open heart and open door. Since 1983, she’s been advising students on their path to graduation and making lasting connections with the students she interacts with.

“Students are the main reason I’m still here,” Jones said. “They are my babies, and I tell them I am their mom away from home,” Jones said in a 2019 Massey Award interview.

Jones began working at Carolina in 1973 as an administrative assistant in the College of Arts and Sciences, processing students’ academic records and performing degree audits. Nine years later, she joined the School of Dentistry. In 1983, she jumped to University Housing and had worked there for six weeks before Richard Cole, then the dean of what is now the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, asked if she wanted to be an academic adviser.

Jones has since helped thousands of students navigate their studies and celebrate graduation. She isn’t afraid to call students in if they aren’t handling their academics well and is ready to offer a listening ear or a bit of advice for talking with professors.

Aside from academic worries, Jones pays close attention to the mental health and well-being of her students and does what she can to help — from offering a hug to pointing students in the direction of appropriate resources.

Jones is known for an office overflowing with gifts from students. Stuffed animals, plants, cards, figurines and more offer a glimpse of the impact she has had as a sounding board and source of comfort for students.