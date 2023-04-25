Faculty Showcase on Teaching celebrates and connects Carolina educators

The Center for Faculty Excellence Faculty Showcase on Teaching, held on March 23 and 24, brought together instructors for valuable learning, sharing and networking.

With a new dual format and an in-person component for the first time since 2018, the showcase drew nearly 150 unique attendees for presentations via Zoom on the first day of the conference and more than 100 individuals at the Carolina Club on the second day. The keynote alone — delivered over Zoom by Paul Hanstedt, director of the Houston H. Harte Center for Teaching and Learning at Washington and Lee University — attracted more than 100 people.

Information and Technology Services served as a co-sponsor, and Suzanne Cadwell, director of Educational Technologies, said it was a “wonderful opportunity to see how some of the technologies ITS supports are being used in innovative ways to support teaching and learning.”

