UNC Science Expo returns April 1

Don’t get fooled into missing a favorite community event. April 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is your chance to join the UNC Science Expo, hosted at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center. The free, in-person Science Expo is a signature event of the North Carolina Science Festival, a celebration of science across the state throughout April. The NCSciFest will feature events in all 100 North Carolina counties and will host more than 400 public events including lectures, expos, tours, exhibitions and performances.

“Morehead Planetarium and Science Center is excited to bring together the Chapel Hill community for the UNC Science Expo as a truly one-of-a-kind celebration of science to kick off the North Carolina Science Festival,” said Will Freund, community engagement specialist at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center. “With over 50 UNC research labs and organizations engaging with the public in hands-on, interactive science activities, stage shows and lab tours there is sure to be something for everyone.”

The Science Expo, sponsored by Innovate Carolina and Syngenta, will feature over 100 family-fun events with scientists and community members sharing research and science demonstrations, including UNC-Chapel Hill students, researchers and practitioners. A few of the events are highlighted below:

UNC Science Expo events

Reptilian teachers

BeWild Reptile Rescue will teach visitors about native N.C. wildlife, featuring their animal ambassadors who can meet the public and serve as examples in lessons about their natural history.

Build a bridge

The Materials Research Society, a chapter of UNC-Chapel Hill graduate students in the applied physical sciences department, will host a bridge building activity to introduce participants to the science behind material selection during the construction process.

Creek critters

Young scientists can collect, identify and observe samples of local bug species while exploring a portable streambed. Participants can even project their findings onto a screen for a quick family photo before making a macroinvertebrate craft. Guests can also receive their very own take-home science kit to explore their own backyard creek critters.

Take flight

Scientists from the biology department will teach visitors about the study of animal flight using hawkmoths. Participants can view and interact with the moths as part of the exhibit.

Make a pot

Representatives from Carolina’s archeology research labs will help participants put together ceramic puzzles, create pinch pots, search for seeds and analyze zooarchaeological specimens.

Statewide events

Gravity games

The North Carolina Gravity Games returns April 29 to Lenoir, North Carolina. Middle and high school teams from across the state will compete with colorful gravity-powered cars they’ve designed and built themselves.

Star party

The NCSciFest will again feature the Statewide Star Party. The 11th annual star party will include 35 hosts of skywatching events across the state April 21 and 22.

For more information about the event, including parking and transportation details, visit the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center’s event page.