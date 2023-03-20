Hundreds turn out for Total WellBeing Expo

The line for the cooking demonstration snaked out the door and into a hall. Clearly Carolina employees wanted to learn how to prepare healthy meals.

Or maybe it was simply the delicious aroma and lunch-hour timing that drew them to watch a pair of Carolina Dining Services professionals — Senior Executive Chef Michael Gueiss and Lee July, registered dietitian — make a five-spice farro breakfast bowl with scrambled egg whites and vegetables.

The cooking demo was one of many fun, wellness-focused activities at the annual Total WellBeing Expo, hosted by the Office of Human Resources and held in Fetzer Hall. Hundreds of employees showed up for the chance to strap on boxing gloves and spar, join a Pilates class, time themselves twirling a hula hoop, get a free wellness check or fill bags full of swag at a well-being fair.

Here’s a photo gallery documenting some of the fun: