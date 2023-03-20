Campus News

Hundreds turn out for Total WellBeing Expo

Employees tried healthy meals and hula hoops at the March 15 Human Resources event.

The Well, photos by Jon Gardiner, University Communications, Monday, March 20th, 2023
Rameses takes a turn trying to beat the hula-hooping record.

The line for the cooking demonstration snaked out the door and into a hall. Clearly Carolina employees wanted to learn how to prepare healthy meals.

Or maybe it was simply the delicious aroma and lunch-hour timing that drew them to watch a pair of Carolina Dining Services professionals — Senior Executive Chef Michael Gueiss and Lee July, registered dietitian — make a five-spice farro breakfast bowl with scrambled egg whites and vegetables.

The cooking demo was one of many fun, wellness-focused activities at the annual Total WellBeing Expo, hosted by the Office of Human Resources and held in Fetzer Hall. Hundreds of employees showed up for the chance to strap on boxing gloves and spar, join a Pilates class, time themselves twirling a hula hoop, get a free wellness check or fill bags full of swag at a well-being fair.

Here’s a photo gallery documenting some of the fun:

Two professionals from Carolina Dining Services — Senior Executive Chef Michael Gueiss and Lee July, registered dietitian — make a five-spice farro breakfast bowl with scrambled egg whites and vegetables.

 

Title Boxing Club’s head trainer Jeremy Lewis (right) leads a boxing workout class and shows Aidan Peacock how to take a hit.

 

Happy employees collect swag at the Wellness Resource Fair.

 

David Michaud (left) and Jennifer Peterson field questions about the North Carolina Botanical Garden.

 

Alice Lu McCormick from Equiti Foods hands out Good Bowls samples. Equiti Foods was founded by Carolina nutrition professor Alice Ammerman, based on her years of research about the food system, food insecurity and how to prevent chronic disease.

 

Jordan Jackson twirled a hula hoop for 5 minutes, 16 seconds.

