GiveUNC is March 28

Perhaps you’ve read the emails or seen the ads pop up in your social media feeds. Maybe you’ve received a postcard in the mail or heard about it on the radio.

But just in case you haven’t heard the news:

Tuesday, March 28, 2023, is GiveUNC, UNC-Chapel Hill’s annual day of giving!

GiveUNC is a day when thousands of alumni, students, parents, friends, faculty and staff come together over the course of 24 hours to share their love for Carolina.

It’s a day when the University’s biggest fans collectively contribute millions of dollars in support of the people, programs, experiences and groundbreaking work being done by Tar Heels here in Chapel Hill and across the world.

Most importantly, “GiveUNC is a day to rally together behind all the wonderful things that Carolina is doing for the community, the state, the world,” said Darlene Gooch, executive director of Carolina Annual Giving, the University Development Office department that spearheads GiveUNC. “There’s truly no other day like it.”

A day to find a cause

UNC-Chapel Hill comprises one college (the College of Arts and Sciences), 14 schools, almost 50 academic departments and more than 65 centers and institutes — all doing innovative and creative work in research, education and service.

“As a monthly donor, I support UNC year-round, but GiveUNC is a great time to look around and marvel at the important work being done across campus,” said Stephanie Maher Ridley, director of advancement at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center.

On GiveUNC, you can find dozens of causes to support — from the School of Social Work to the Carolina College Advising Corps, the School of Law to UNC World View. You might even discover a new cause that piques your interest.

“Thanks to GiveUNC, my wife and I learned about areas of campus with critical funding needs,” said Matt Cain, senior director of development for UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “We’re passionate about investing in our students’ research and the impact they can have on the populations we serve.”

You don’t have to wait until March 28 to find your cause — visit giveunc.unc.edu today to explore and find the causes that mean the most to you.

A day when your gift goes further

Long before the actual day, Carolina’s development teams are working behind the scenes to secure challenge gifts from the University’s most generous alumni and friends. Your gift of any size can unlock a vital challenge that will multiply the impact of your generosity.

Last year, supporters contributed $6.3 million in challenge revenue, including a challenge from an anonymous donor who gave $25,000 each to the American Indian Center, Asian American Center, Carolina Latinx Center and the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History once each center had gifts from 25 donors.

If you’re looking for a challenge to unlock this year, Gary and Kathryn Amrstrong, parents of a 1997 graduate, will match all gifts of $100 or more to the Carolina Covenant up to $100,000.

Be sure to check out all of the challenges on March 28. You are certain to find a challenge that inspires you.

A day for a little friendly competition

As every Carolina fan knows: Tar Heels are competitive. That friendly competition extends to the campus community — especially when the leaderboards roll out on GiveUNC.

Throughout the day, you can see in real time which schools and units are in the lead in total dollars raised and total number of gifts. Last year, the UNC College of Arts and Sciences topped the leaderboard with the most total gifts, and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School led with total dollars raised.

Be sure to check the leaderboards on March 28 to see who’s in the lead and who might need your help.

A day to make a difference

On any day of the year, gifts of all sizes make a difference at Carolina. But on GiveUNC, the power is in the collective impact Tar Heels across the world can make in just one day.

A $5 gift, combined with 10 others, can provide a conference registration for a senior student preparing for the business world; 10 gifts of $10 can provide art supplies for aspiring artists at the Ackland Art Museum; 10 gifts of $25 can help purchase textbooks for a student.

There is no limit to the impact you and others can make with your gift, no matter the size. Last year on GiveUNC, 874 gifts totaling $309,267 supported diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Carolina. UNC-Chapel Hill is a national leader in providing programs that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, both new and longstanding, such as the Carolina Postdoctoral Program for Faculty Diversity, the Carolina Collaborative for Resilience, Project Uplift and many more.

Project Uplift is a summer enrichment and college access program designed to promote and increase access to higher education for rising high school seniors from underrepresented communities. Approximately 1,000 students come to campus to experience life at Carolina; engage with our renowned faculty and staff; and develop leadership qualities. Programs like Project Uplift provide a home on our campus for students from different backgrounds to step outside their comfort zones, experience the world and build their self confidence.

A day to spread the word

Carolina’s supporters have outdone themselves every year since GiveUNC was launched in 2018. GiveUNC 2022 was another record-breaking year, generating more than $16.4 million for Carolina’s schools and units — a 35% increase from 2021! Tar Heels near and far — including more than 1,000 first-time donors — made a total of 10,821 gifts on GiveUNC in 2022.

Join us on March 28, 2023, and help make this GiveUNC another record year.

Beyond making a gift, another way to join in the fun is to help spread the word. We have images formatted and ready for you to use on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or wherever you want to share your love of Carolina on GiveUNC. We also have virtual wallpapers and an Instagram filter. Visit giveunc.unc.edu and scroll down the page to grab these resources and get involved.

Also — new this year — share your adventures with Rameses! Post a picture with your Rameses cut-out wherever you are and use the hashtag #GiveUNC to spread the word and inspire others to join in the fun. From the Old Well to your front porch, take Rameses with you wherever you go.

Thank you for spreading the word and making this GiveUNC a day like no other!