Check your heart, mind and biases

Each month, the Office of Human Resources’ Total WellBeing team, led by Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, offers many ways to improve the health of your body and mind. For the complete list, visit the website. Here are some highlights for the month.

February finance tip

Feeling financially secure can help your peace of mind. Here’s a tip to help you save up front with direct deposit.

Set up a portion of your pay to automatically deposit into your bank or credit union savings account with direct deposit. Direct deposit is safe and easy, and saving up front will help you establish:

Emergency fund — an important first step to good financial wellness.

To set up direct deposit:

Log in to ConnectCarolina Self Service.

Select “My Pay and Taxes.”

There you can view your direct deposit and add an account.

Further instructions can be found in the Multiple Direct Deposit Help Guide.

Find more financial wellness tips from ComPsych, your EAP provider.

Heart-healthy lifestyle

Heart disease is responsible for one of every five deaths in United States, making it the number one killer in this country. Take time to prioritize your health and happiness with a variety of resources available at Carolina. Live a heart-healthy lifestyle with these tips:

Know your numbers. Get a free Wellness Check at the Carolina employee Total WellBeing Expo on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gym A of Fetzer Hall and learn your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose (or A1c) and body composition in just 15 minutes.

Get a free Wellness Check at the Carolina employee Total WellBeing Expo on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gym A of Fetzer Hall and learn your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose (or A1c) and body composition in just 15 minutes. Be active. Strive for five 30-minute intervals of moderate exercise and two days of strength training each week at home, outdoors or at your favorite gym. Campus Recreation offers many fitness opportunities, including free on-demand fitness classes, group fitness semester passes and an affordable employee membership for just $12.50 a month.

Smile often. Smiling relieves stress and improves overall mood — even the mood of those around you! Learn how to use kindness to help achieve personal success and happiness.

View more heart-healthy tips and resources.

Languishing, flourishing and your mental health

Wednesday, Feb. 15, noon-1 p.m.

The feeling of languishing — of “will this ever end?” — can have huge impacts on mental health. Move from languishing to flourishing in your work and life by understanding concepts of languishing and flourishing, reflecting on your current mental wellness status and designing an action plan to implement within the next 30 days.

Learn to flourish in your work and life.

Unconscious bias

Wednesday, Feb. 22, noon-1 p.m.

We all hold biases we aren’t aware of. While some biases are necessary to make quick decisions as we go about our day — which street to avoid while driving, what financial institution to bank with — they can lead to situations where everyone operates from their own viewpoint. This webinar will allow us to challenge our hidden preferences and discover new ways of understanding.

Learn more about unconscious bias.