Corbie named vice provost for faculty affairs

Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens recently announced to the Carolina community that Giselle Corbie would serve as vice provost for faculty affairs.

Dr. Corbie is a Kenan Distinguished Professor of Medicine, director of the Center for Health Equity Studies and the associate provost for rural initiatives.

“We are excited to have a leader of Giselle’s caliber, character and incredible competence join the office as we work together to advocate for and advance our faculty and strengthen our academic community,” said Clemens.

Learn more about Corbie’s research and passion for supporting faculty development.