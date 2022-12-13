Find thoughtful gifts for Tar Heels

Are you searching for a meaningful gift for a family member, friend or colleague?

How about something from Carolina? Along with the spirit wear options UNC Student Stores, you’ll find creative gift ideas at lesser-known specialty shops around campus, as well as event tickets and annual memberships. Did you know, for example, you could buy an 1892 photograph of the Old Well from the Wilson Special Collections Library thanks to a partnership with 1000Museums? Or a Carolina Kids Club membership for $35 from Rams Club? Here are some ideas:

Campus gift shops

The Morehead Planetarium and Science Center gift shop is relocating within the building, but you can still purchase merchandise in the lobby of the Joan Gillings Atrium near the box office. Items for sale include astronomy guidebooks, star projectors, glow-in-the-dark stars, amber jewelry, sundials, home experiments, science apparel and more. Shop hours are 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

The Burke and Judy Davis Garden Shop has North Carolina Botanical Garden logo items, gardening books, pottery, stationery, seeds and more. The shop is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays, but you can purchase items online as well.

The Museum Store at the Ackland Art Museum carries unique gifts, including Chapel Hill’s largest selection of letterpress cards, art supplies, handmade jewelry, children’s toys and art books. Free gift wrapping is available for the winter holidays. You are invited to shop in person if you have a timed ticket but merchandise is available online. Carolina employees with a One Card receive a 10% discount. The shop is open during museum hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Carolina Inn offers mementos including coffee mugs, commemorative ornaments, cotton weave robes, candles and more. Gift cards are also an option and can be used for dining, hotel accommodations or in the gift shop. The inn’s gift shop is open 24/7 and many items are available for online purchase.

Turn your shopping trip into a treasure hunt at the University’s Surplus Property Retail Store. Located off Estes Drive, the store sells a variety of recycled campus furniture and equipment with nothing priced over $500. University Surplus is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday but closed noon-12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Online options

Love to give books as presents? UNC Press staff recently made gift recommendations including titles on Appalachian folklore, Tar Heel basketball, women’s rights in Iran, North Carolina art and the state’s food landscape. Through Dec. 31, save 40% on all UNC Press print books, with free shipping on online orders of $75 or more. Eighty percent of UNC Press’ budget comes from book sales, so purchasing through its site is a wonderful way to give back — and land some great books.



The General Alumni Association has an online shop with ornaments, collectible covers, swivel chairs, Carolina license plates, diploma frames and more.

Want a touch of University Libraries in your home or office? Through 1000Museums, you can purchase replicas of art housed in the Wilson Special Collections Library. Browse through options such as watercolor nature prints, black and white photography, historic maps and more.

Memberships

How about an experience-based gift that will continue to give throughout the year?

For an out-of-this-world gift, memberships to Morehead Planetarium and Science Center are $50 for individuals and $125 for families. Perks include gift shop and class discounts, 50% discounted admission to the NC Zoo and Greensboro Science Center, early-access tickets and more.

For nature lovers and green thumbs, the North Carolina Botanical Garden offers multiple membership levels, including virtual only ($30), individual ($50), couple ($75) and a household ($100) level that provides access to popular youth and family programs. All membership levels include a virtual class discount, Conservation Gardener digital subscription and reciprocal privileges at more than 330 North Carolina gardens. Other levels include special event access, plant sale discounts, Garden Shop discounts, free seeds, program discounts and more.

For art lovers, the Ackland Art Museum offers individual memberships starting at $60 and household memberships for $100, with two more upper levels. Basic membership includes a Museum Store discount, free/reduced admission to public programs, member-only exhibition previews, special member event pricing and more. K-12 educators, artists and Carolina faculty or staff can call or visit the Ackland to learn about a 20% discount on a basic membership.

The Rams Club offers a Carolina Kids Club membership for children up to 8th grade for $35 a year. Benefits include a T-shirt, birthday card from Rameses, special event invites, discounted tickets, the opportunity to host your birthday party at a game and more.

Event tickets

Tickets are a great way to give someone something to look forward to. For the Carolina sports fans in your life, GoHeels.com has a calendar of games and matches available for purchase. If you feel like attending a game with your family or friends, remember staff and employees receive up to four free tickets to UNC Olympic athletic events, excluding football and men’s basketball, by showing their One Card.

Another option is to give the gift of theater with tickets to one of PlayMakers Repertory Company‘s upcoming performances or with a gift certificate, so the recipient can choose what they’ll experience. Spring 2023 performances include “Hamlet,” “They Do Not Know Harlem” and “The Legend of Georgia McBride.” PlayMakers offers Carolina faculty and staff 10% off full-priced single tickets. Log in with your Onyen or call the box office to purchase.

The spring lineup at Carolina Performing Arts is full of music, dance and drama, including the North Carolina premiere of “Omar,” an opera by Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens. CPA gift certificates are available year-round through the box office. For CPA series event tickets, Carolina faculty and staff can receive a 15% discount (limit of four tickets per person, per performance). Use promo code UNCFS2223 online or call the box office. A valid One Card will be required at time of entry.

Tar Heel merchandise

Carolina fans love new Tar Heel gear. Be sure to purchase any Carolina merchandise from local retailers that sell officially licensed gear, including UNC Student Stores.