Tackling global challenges together: Carolina hosts Tübingen partners

Carolina hosted senior leaders and staff from its longtime strategic partner Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen Nov. 14-15 to identify joint research opportunities, deepen a new joint initiative related to data science and celebrate the roots of the partnership.

The German delegation, led by Monique Scheer, vice president for international affairs and diversity, was welcomed by Carolina leaders including Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens.

“The foundation we have built with Tübingen has paved the way for us to embark on new ventures,” said Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs and chief global officer. “Together UNC and Tübingen are exploring the promise and perils of new technologies such as machine learning and AI. We hope to demonstrate how research conducted with international partners can accelerate progress on shared research goals.”

