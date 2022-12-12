Carolina researchers receive NC Evaluation Fund Grant to support Project RESTART

Members of Project RESTART are working to develop a theory- and evidence-based Domestic Violence Intervention Programs model that incorporates restorative justice, trauma-informed programming, wrap-around services, partnerships with social justice and economic opportunity organizations and communication strategies that prioritize survivor-centered content.

Now, the interdisciplinary collaboration has received a funding award from the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management’s N.C. Evaluation Fund Grants program.

Project RESTART is co-led by two Carolina researchers. Beth Moracco is an associate professor of health behavior at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the associate director of the UNC Injury Prevention Research Center. Deborah M. Weissman is the Reef C. Ivey II Distinguished Professor of Law at UNC’s School of Law and the chair of the North Carolina State Domestic Violence Commission.

