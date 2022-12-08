Carolina celebrates Fulbright community at fall reception

Carolina’s Fulbright community celebrated its shared commitment to cultural exchange at the Fulbright Fall Reception hosted by the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs on Nov. 16.

Current and former Fulbright Program participants, including Carolina and international faculty, staff, graduate students and scholars, gathered in the Florence and James Peacock Atrium of the FedEx Global Education Center.

“The Fulbright Program provides a tremendous opportunity for participating students and faculty to become better scholars, better problem solvers and better leaders,” said Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs and chief global officer. “These experiences can teach us so much about the world and about ourselves, and the program was really founded with that dual purpose in mind.”

