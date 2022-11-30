The value of global research collaboration

Every year, Koji Sode, William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering, hosts graduate students and postdoctoral fellows from Japan and Korea at his research lab on Carolina’s campus. A 2018 Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, Sode is always excited to engage the group and share his latest research, which often fuses biomedical engineering, biology, chemistry and other disciplines. His recent work is focused on developing biosensors, such as devices used by diabetics to continually measure blood sugar.

This project, like Sode’s previous ventures, is grounded in international collaboration, a tenet that is central to his research and teaching. He embraces the fresh perspective shared by students and, beyond the lab, the expertise provided by his international partners in novel biodevice development. When travel was limited due to the pandemic, Sode continued to involve Korean and Japanese doctoral students and postdocs who could not travel to Carolina in his research and as part of the lab team by holding virtual lab meetings.

Sode came to Chapel Hill in 2018 and is now a self-proclaimed Carolina enthusiast. A renowned academic inventor, he has authored more than 340 peer-reviewed papers and holds several international patents for biosensing technologies.

