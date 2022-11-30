Eshelman professor receives $1.8M grant for COVID-19 vaccine hesistancy project

The National Institutes of Health has awarded UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Professor Delesha Carpenter, funding for her project “Addressing COVID 19 Vaccine Hesitancy in Rural Community Pharmacies Reducing Disparities Through an Implementation Science Approach.” The NIH is providing three years of funding towards this project for a total of $1.8 million.

Carpenter is an associate professor and interim chair of the Division of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy. Her research focuses on developing trainings to improve patient-provider communication about sensitive issues, like suicide and substance abuse use disorders. She is especially interested in improving access to health care services in rural areas and directs a practice-based research network for rural community pharmacists.

Carpenter is the principal investigator on this project and is joined by Geoffrey Curran, professor and director of the Center for Implementation Research, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, as a co-principal investigator.

