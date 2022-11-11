Holiday Carolina Blood Drive returns Dec. 7

Carolina is once again teaming up with the American Red Cross for the annual Holiday Carolina Blood Drive in December.

Sponsored by the Employee Forum, the annual blood drive supports the Red Cross in its mission to make blood available for those in need. Employees, students and community members bleed Carolina Blue to ensure hospital patients can continue to receive treatment during the holidays, when donations often decline.

Get involved

This year’s Holiday Carolina Blood Drive will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Fetzer Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be free parking available in Cobb Deck throughout the event.

For Carolina employees, donating blood or volunteering is considered work time with supervisor permission. Donors and volunteers will also receive a commemorative long sleeve T-shirt for their participation.

Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are encouraged.

How to sign up

Schedule your appointment today by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or using Blood Donor App, sponsor code UNC.

Save up to 15 minutes during your donation with RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Make sure you’re eligible to donate

As the drive approaches, check to make sure you are eligible to give by entering the date of your last donation. This online calculator considers whole blood, power red and platelet donations.

For more details or information on volunteering, visit carolinablooddrive.unc.edu.