Wellness program shares November tips for employees

Each month, the Office of Human Resources’ Total WellBeing team, led by Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, offers many ways to improve the health of your body and mind. For the complete list, visit the website. Here are some highlights for the month as we approach the holiday season.

National Diabetes Month

November is a time to bring attention to diabetes, which affects 37 million American adults and children, including 12.4% of the North Carolina adult population. Diabetes occurs when a person’s blood glucose level, commonly referred to as blood sugar, is too high. If uncontrolled, diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart, and is linked to some cancers.

A team of health care professionals can tailor your care for your specific needs. In addition to your primary care provider, your team may also include a nutritionist and a certified diabetes educator.

More tips for managing diabetes and building your health care team.

Eat Smart, Move More … Maintain, Don’t Gain! Holiday Challenge

Support makes all the difference. Encourage friends and family to join you Nov. 14-Dec. 31 for the 15th annual challenge designed to help you maintain your weight throughout the holiday season. During this free seven-week challenge, you will receive weekly newsletters and tasks, healthy recipes, daily tips, access to a private Facebook group and other resources. In 2021, more than 47,600 people from around the world participated, including more than 1,000 from North Carolina, including all 100 counties.

Details for the Maintain, Don’t Gain! Holiday Challenge.

Gratitude: a skill for happier living

Focus on the positive elements of life with the simple practice of gratitude. Rather than being grateful because we feel like we ought to, we can choose gratitude as a way to look forward to each day and as an alternative to fear and regret. Learn to use gratitude to grow personal resilience and reduce stress during this Nov. 16 online workshop.

Learn more about gratitude.

Carrboro Gallop & Gorge 8K

Burn a few calories before Thanksgiving festivities on this annual morning run/walk 8 a.m. Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day). Open for adults with a $30 registration fee; free for children 2-9 years of age. Adult registration fees go to support community partners like UNC Get REAL & HEEL Breast Cancer Program, The Arc of the Triangle, Carrboro Family Garden and more. Meet up before the race in the parking area of Fleet Feet Sports, Carrboro. The start is on Weaver Street, in front of Weaver Street Market. Register by 9 p.m. Nov. 22.

Find out more about the Carrboro Gallop & Gorge 8k.

Jingle Bell Jog

The Campus Recreation Jingle Bell Jog is a 2.7-mile fun run or 1.5 mile walk open to all Carolina faculty and staff. The Dec. 2 event promotes physical activity, health and well-being and provides employees an opportunity to give back to the community by donating a canned food item to the Carolina Cupboard or a pet supply to the Orange County Animal Shelter.

An award will be given to the most spirited team and the team with the most creative costumes celebrating the holiday season.

The event is rain, shine or snow and refreshments will be provided. All individual and team members must register online by Nov. 30.

Learn more about the Jingle Bell Jog.