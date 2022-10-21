Campus News

Tar Heel Bus Tour in tweets and photos

Follow along as more than 70 faculty, administrators and staff traverse North Carolina, connecting with people in dozens of communities.

Bus parked in front of International Civil Rights Center
Participants visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro. The building formerly housed the Woolworth store that was the site of a nonviolent protest in the civil rights movement. Four students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University started the Greensboro sit-ins at a "whites only" lunch counter on February 1, 1960. The four students were Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan) and David Richmond. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

As the 2022 Tar Heel Bus Tour rolls on, the dozens of Carolina participants aboard the two coaches are learning and engaging at nearly 30 stops in 20 North Carolina counties.

Here’s a glimpse of the tour’s first couple of days through tweets and photos from the road.

West Route

Aysenil Belger

Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute director and professor of psychiatry, School of Medicine

#TarHeelBusTour First stop — Fairystone Fabrics, a family business that’s redefined itself over the decades now making automotive & other specialty textiles | providing training programs for unemployed, out of school youth in collaboration with @AlamanceCC.

Woman in textile factory.

Fairystone Fabrics Inc. in Burlington. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Camelia Kuhnen

Finance professor, Sarah Graham Kenan Distinguished Scholar at Kenan-Flagler Business School

Stop 2 #TarHeelBusTour: The Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative. Community activists working with researchers & physicians to address racism in healthcare, e.g. disparities in completion of care between Black & white breast or lung cancer patients. Hugely impactful work.

4 people on a panel in front of a screen showing a slide

Learning about the Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Matthew Wigginton Bhagat-Conway

Assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ city and regional planning department and Odum Institute for Research in Social Science consultant

The first day of the #TarHeelBusTour was interesting and educational, with visits to Fairystone Fabrics, the Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative, @ncatsuaggies, and the International Civil Rights Center in the Woolworth where the Greensboro Four first sat down to lunch.

Inside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Inside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

East Route

Brad Staats

Senior associate dean for strategy and academics, faculty director of the Center for the Business of Health and Ellison Distinguished Professor of Operations at Kenan-Flagler Business School

Freedom Hill where Union soldiers read the Emancipation Proclamation, which led to the founding of Princeville, oldest town chartered by Black people in America. @magabritle & @CREATE_UNC are partnering with the town on economic development #TarHeelBusTour

Woman taking selfie beside Freedom Hill historic marker.

The Tar Heel Bus Tour stops off in Princeville. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Chancellor

At one of our first #TarHeelBusTour stops, we were treated to a tour of Princeville, NC, incorporated in 1885 as the first independently governed African American community in the country following emancipation.

Three people posing in front of Princeville sign

(Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

James W. C. White

Craver Family Dean, College of Arts and Sciences

The last stop of Day 1 was Somerset Place, a former plantation that was incorporated into Pettigrew State Park. This former plantation is now a historic site administered by the state. The park overlooks Lake Phelps.

A stop at Somerset Place in Creswell

Visiting Somerset Place. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Simona Goldin

Research associate professor at Education Policy Initiative at Carolina and the College of Arts and Sciences’ public policy department

#TarHeelBusTour off to a high school to learn and listen to a Carolina partnership on the Early College Alliance. Waking up from an inspired day of learning and listening. Excited to bring this all home to UNC @EPIC_UNC

East bus group shot at Pettigrew State Park.

East bus group poses for a photo at Pettigrew State Park. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

The tour wraps up at the end of today, Oct. 21. Follow along using #TarHeelBusTour.

