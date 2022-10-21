Tar Heel Bus Tour in tweets and photos

As the 2022 Tar Heel Bus Tour rolls on, the dozens of Carolina participants aboard the two coaches are learning and engaging at nearly 30 stops in 20 North Carolina counties.

Here’s a glimpse of the tour’s first couple of days through tweets and photos from the road.

West Route

Aysenil Belger

Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute director and professor of psychiatry, School of Medicine

#TarHeelBusTour First stop — Fairystone Fabrics, a family business that’s redefined itself over the decades now making automotive & other specialty textiles | providing training programs for unemployed, out of school youth in collaboration with @AlamanceCC.

Camelia Kuhnen

Finance professor, Sarah Graham Kenan Distinguished Scholar at Kenan-Flagler Business School

Stop 2 #TarHeelBusTour: The Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative. Community activists working with researchers & physicians to address racism in healthcare, e.g. disparities in completion of care between Black & white breast or lung cancer patients. Hugely impactful work.

Matthew Wigginton Bhagat-Conway

Assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ city and regional planning department and Odum Institute for Research in Social Science consultant

The first day of the #TarHeelBusTour was interesting and educational, with visits to Fairystone Fabrics, the Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative, @ncatsuaggies, and the International Civil Rights Center in the Woolworth where the Greensboro Four first sat down to lunch.

East Route

Brad Staats

Senior associate dean for strategy and academics, faculty director of the Center for the Business of Health and Ellison Distinguished Professor of Operations at Kenan-Flagler Business School

Freedom Hill where Union soldiers read the Emancipation Proclamation, which led to the founding of Princeville, oldest town chartered by Black people in America. @magabritle & @CREATE_UNC are partnering with the town on economic development #TarHeelBusTour

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Chancellor

At one of our first #TarHeelBusTour stops, we were treated to a tour of Princeville, NC, incorporated in 1885 as the first independently governed African American community in the country following emancipation.

James W. C. White

Craver Family Dean, College of Arts and Sciences

The last stop of Day 1 was Somerset Place, a former plantation that was incorporated into Pettigrew State Park. This former plantation is now a historic site administered by the state. The park overlooks Lake Phelps.

Simona Goldin

Research associate professor at Education Policy Initiative at Carolina and the College of Arts and Sciences’ public policy department

#TarHeelBusTour off to a high school to learn and listen to a Carolina partnership on the Early College Alliance. Waking up from an inspired day of learning and listening. Excited to bring this all home to UNC @EPIC_UNC

The tour wraps up at the end of today, Oct. 21. Follow along using #TarHeelBusTour.