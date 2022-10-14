Lin’s New England Journal of Medicine article makes case for children’s COVID-19 boosters

Danyu Lin, Dennis Gillings Distinguished Professor of Biostatistics at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, led research recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine that assesses the level of immunity conferred by COVID-19 vaccination or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection among children.

The findings provide crucial information for making decisions about vaccine boosters for children.

The emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, especially the currently dominant Omicron variant, has raised important questions about the level of immunity conferred by COVID-19 vaccination and/or previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 and the durability of that immunity. These questions are especially pertinent to decisions about additional, “booster,” doses of vaccine.

In a recent NEJM article titled “Effects of Vaccination and Previous Infection on Omicron Infections in Children,” Lin and colleagues report findings from a cohort study that addresses these questions, shedding light on the degree of immunity children maintain in response to COVID-19 vaccination or/and previous infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Learn more about Lin’s team study to understand children’s risk of infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.