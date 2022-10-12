Carolina celebrates University Day

The campus community is invited to join the annual University Day ceremony at 3:30 p.m. today in Memorial Hall to celebrate Carolina’s 229th birthday. In 1877, campus first recognized University Day, which marks the 1793 laying of the cornerstone of Old East, the nation’s first state university building, and the beginning of public higher education in the United States.

The traditional procession returns this year. Those wishing to participate should line up behind their school or unit banner beginning at 3 p.m. at the Old Well. Faculty may choose whether to wear academic regalia. Staff planning to attend the ceremony should seek prior approval from their supervisor. Classes will be canceled from 3:20-4:40 p.m. to allow for attendance.

“As part of University Research Week, the ceremony will highlight some of the incredible work by faculty and students to better the State of North Carolina and beyond,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz wrote in a message to the campus community.

Orlando Coronell, associate professor and associate chair for academics in environmental sciences and engineering in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, and Christian Chung, a biology and public policy major in the College of Arts and Sciences, will share their N.C. Collaboratory-funded work on a novel clean water technology for effective removal of toxic per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Caela O’Connell, assistant professor in anthropology and the environment, ecology, and energy program in the College, along with Margot Midkiff, a Gillings School health policy and management major, will offer insight into their work on human and environmental relationships and how they can change in relation to hurricanes, flooding, pollution and other factors.

University Day is also a time to honor individuals with awards.

Distinguished Alumna and Alumnus Awards

Nicole K. Bates ’00 (MPH), ’08 (DrPH)

Bates is a public health leader and strategist with decades of experience working to improve health and development opportunities in the United States and abroad. She currently serves as director of strategic partnerships and initiatives for Pivotal Ventures, a company founded by Melinda French Gates to advance social progress in the United States.

F. DuBois Bowman ’00 (Ph.D.)

A renowned expert in the statistical analysis of large complex data sets, Bowman is dean of the University of Michigan School of Public Health. He joined the school in 2018 and leads the organization with expertise in biostatistics, environmental health sciences, epidemiology, health behavior and health education, health management and policy and nutritional sciences.

Karen L. Parker ’65

Parker has the distinction of being the first Black woman to enroll as an undergraduate at Carolina, arriving on campus in 1963. Many words come to mind when considering Parker: among them are trailblazer, resilient, steadfast, generous, creative and kind.

Charles H. Robbins ’87

Robbins is not only the chair and chief executive officer of a multinational technology conglomerate with more than 37,000 employees, he’s also a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals in academia, the arts, business, government and public affairs — an honor that isn’t on the resume of most business executives.

Jerry W. Blackwell ’84, ’87 (JD)

A double Carolina alumnus — undergraduate and law school — Blackwell is a trial attorney with 35 years of experience addressing complex litigation matters around the country.

Edward Kidder Graham Award

The Edward Kidder Graham Faculty Service Award was established in 2010 to recognize outstanding service by a member of Carolina’s voting faculty. The award calls to remembrance President Graham’s ambition “to make the campus co‐extensive with the boundaries of the State,” in the context of the University’s modern mission to extend knowledge‐based service worldwide.

Frayda S. Bluestein

David M. Lawrence Distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government, School of Government

In her distinguished 30-year School of Government career, Professor Bluestein has worked diligently to extend her local government expertise to all corners of North Carolina. A respected authority on governmental structure and powers, public contracting, conflicts of interest and transparency laws, she has published and taught courses on these complex matters, providing the guidance state and local government officials rely on to maintain trust and credibility with the people of North Carolina.

The Rebecca Clark Staff Award for Moral Courage

The Rebecca Clark Award recognizes staff members on campus who have advocated on behalf of other staff at the University and who have improved working conditions for others on campus.

Charletta G. Sims Evans

Associate dean for student affairs, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Sims Evans has been on the leading edge of advocacy for staff and students, especially during the pandemic when mental health issues escalated. She pioneered a system for reporting microaggressions, something critical to enhance equity in the school. Recently, Sims Evans facilitated a conversation between students and staff following an incident of racial bias and harm. She addresses challenging situations head-on to advocate for and promote a safe environment for all, especially for those with marginalized identities.

For full award winner bios, please visit the University Day website.