2022 Hettleman Prizes awarded to four exceptional early-career faculty

The annual Phillip and Ruth Hettleman Prizes for Artistic and Scholarly Achievement have been awarded to four promising faculty members who exemplify groundbreaking and innovative research along with future career promise.

The late Phillip Hettleman, a member of the Carolina class of 1921, and his wife Ruth established their prestigious named award in 1986 to recognize the achievements of outstanding junior faculty. The recipients of the $5,000 prize will be recognized at an upcoming Faculty Council Meeting, and will deliver a presentation on their research during University Research Week.

This year’s Hettleman Prize awardees are: Danielle Christmas, associate professor within the College of Arts and Sciences’s English and comparative literature department; Yuliya Pylayeva-Gupta, associate professor in the School of Medicine’s genetics department; Seth A. Berkowitz, assistant professor in the School of Medicine’s department of medicine; and Frank Leibfarth, assistant professor in the College’s chemistry department.

Meet the four recipients and learn about their research.