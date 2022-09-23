4 faculty members to serve as COIL Faculty Fellows

The Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs has appointed four faculty members to serve as Collaborative Online International Learning faculty fellows for the 2022-23 academic year.

COIL is a flexible pedagogical approach that involves shared virtual learning between students in a course at Carolina and peer students at a global partner university. OVPGA offers support for Carolina faculty to incorporate COIL into new and existing courses through its Curriculum Development Awards for COIL.

The COIL faculty fellows will meet with Carolina faculty interested in developing courses, visit department meetings to introduce the COIL pedagogy, assist faculty who are currently designing or teaching COIL courses and co-lead COIL information sessions and workshops together with program staff. Each fellow represents a different area of the Carolina curriculum and will be able to tailor their support to faculty in different disciplines.

Meet this year’s four fellows.