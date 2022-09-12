Andrew Sisk appointed new Diplomat in Residence

Andrew Sisk has assumed the role of Diplomat in Residence for the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., covering North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. He will be jointly hosted by Carolina and Duke University from 2022-24.

DIRs are career foreign service officers located in 16 geographic areas throughout the United States. They are responsible for providing guidance and advice to students and professionals about careers, internships and other opportunities in the U.S. Department of State.

“We are thrilled to have Sisk as our new Diplomat in Residence,” said Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs and former U.S. ambassador. “Carolina students and professionals will benefit from his guidance and experience in the Foreign Service as they prepare to become the next generation of global leaders.”

Learn more about Sisk’s career.