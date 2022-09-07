Arts & Humanities

Tiny tools: snips that handle details

These special scissors complete the finer points of costumes.

Scott Jared, The Well, Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Triffin Morris holds her tiny scissors.
Tiny scissors are invaluable to draper Triffin Morris. (Jon Gardiner and UNC Creative/UNC-Chapel Hill)

In this series, The Well looks at a variety of tiny tools that Carolina staff and faculty use in their work, each tool’s function and its importance.

Employee: Triffin Morris, head of costume production, costume director for PlayMakers Repertory Company.

Tool: Scissors, 3.5 inches long, 1.5 inches wide.

To turn a costumer’s design into a reality, says Morris, drapers use a variety of tools to construct, sew and fit costumes for actors. For work around applique or to trim excess fabric from a pattern, “you need something tiny.” Her Gingher brand scissors, with finger holes too small for many people’s fingers, do the trick.

Some drapers use a harness or tool belt for tools, but Morris carries the scissors in her back pocket. “Lot of holes in my jeans,” she says, “but worth having a little pair of snips always ready. I probably use them on about 10% of my work.”

It’s an important 10%. She might use the snips to cut fabric from around a flower or to trim excess material from two pieces of fabric sewn together, usually ironing the fabric first to flatten it. Sometimes she will trace a template in chalk on fabric before cutting.

“All we do takes patience and attention to detail.”

