Bookmark This: ‘Inclusive Teaching’

Bookmark This is a feature that highlights new books by College of Arts and Sciences faculty and alumni, published the first week of each month.

August’s featured book, just in time for back to school, is “Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for Promoting Equity in the College Classroom,” by Kelly A. Hogan and Viji Sathy.

Hogan is associate dean of instructional innovation, QEP director and STEM teaching professor in the department of biology. Sathy is associate dean for evaluation and assessment, director of the Townsend Program for Education Research, director of the Academic Leadership Program at the Institute for the Arts and Humanities and a professor of the practice in the department of psychology and neuroscience.

Learn more about the book, which seeks to help educators create a course structure to promote equity and inclusion.