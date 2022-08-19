Creating resilient housing in eastern North Carolina

Operating as a part of UNC School of Government, the Development Finance Initiative approaches its work with the same core values as the School. This includes responsiveness, which involves listening to and actively meeting the needs of North Carolina local officials and communities. For the DFI team, that has also meant cultivating expertise in new areas of real estate development in order to meet the needs of local governments.

DFI assistant director Sarah Odio’s expertise is indicative of this dedication to responsive support. While the initiative’s early work largely focused on downtown redevelopment projects, inquiries over time follow macroeconomic trends. In the last five years, DFI has seen a steady increase in the number of requests for assistance in developing affordable housing projects to meet community needs.

“Housing for low and moderate-income households affects a good chunk of the workforce, including local government employees,” Odio said. “Housing is critical infrastructure for a healthy and robust community. At the same time, housing solutions are real estate development based. It can be costly and confusing. Local governments are looking for help, and we respond to those needs.”

Learn more about DFI’s partnership with North Carolina Emergency Management to spur affordable housing projects in eastern North Carolina.