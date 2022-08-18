ITS Research Computing collaborates with chemistry professor, graduate students

Earlier this year, a collaboration between three members of the Carolina’s chemistry department and ITS Research Computing yielded interesting publishable findings.

Pedro de Jesús Cruz, now senior research scientist at Merck, was a doctoral candidate, research assistant and NIH F32 Graduate Fellow in the College of Arts and Sciences’ chemistry department.

Evan Crawford is a research assistant and doctoral candidate in the chemistry department. Their thesis adviser is Professor Jeffrey Johnson, A. Ronald Gallant Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and former departmental chairperson. Cruz, Crawford and Johnson are clients of ITS Research Computing.

Synthesizing cancer-curing drugs and other medicinally essential reagents from natural products is challenging. One key puzzle is the transformation and selection of chirality of molecules. Chirality, i.e., handedness, means that a molecule is distinguishable when superimposed on its mirror image — like a right and left hand. Chirality explains how molecules with the same formula can have a different arrangement of atoms.

