Global collaboration, community partnerships fuel 10 years of science in Galapagos Islands

Carolina’s global research footprint boasts a diverse, innovative and transformative impact. Faculty are making exciting discoveries and sharing expertise that transcends geographic boundaries. I had the great fortune to travel with a Carolina delegation to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Galapagos Science Center — and the broader Universidad San Francisco de Quito–University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Galapagos Islands Initiative — at the World Summit on Island Sustainability on San Cristóbal Island. Our delegation of scientists and campus leaders reveled in the rich evolutionary history of these islands made famous by Charles Darwin on the second voyage of the HMS Beagle in the early 1830s.

The 10-year UNC-USFQ partnership has yielded an extraordinary set of research projects that are producing tremendous results for the interdisciplinary science that is the hallmark of Galapagos research. None of this would be possible without our fantastic researchers, strong collaborations and incredible ties to the local community and the Galapagos National Park.

