Kamrhan Farwell named vice chancellor of communications

Kamrhan Farwell, vice chancellor and chief marketing and communications officer at the University of Missouri, has been named Carolina’s next vice chancellor of communications, effective Sept. 26, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz wrote in a campus message July 28.

A highly respected leader, Farwell brings extensive experience to this role, most recently leading a 120-person communications team at the flagship campus known as Mizzou, as well as the University of Missouri System.

For the past four years, Farwell has led all institutional communications, including comprehensive marketing and media strategies that have helped rebuild and bolster the University of Missouri’s reputation. During her tenure, freshman enrollment increased by 30%, the institution celebrated its first Nobel Prize and legislative support grew in 2022 by the highest percentage in 35 years.

Teams under her leadership at Mizzou include executive communications, media relations, issues management, emergency communications, print and digital publications, marketing, trademark and branding, events, web services, internal communications, social media, photography and videography, and strategic marketing and communications. A trusted adviser, Farwell provides counsel on executive strategy, including support to the university chancellor, system president and system Board of Curators. In addition, she has a dotted-line reporting relationship with communications vice chancellors at three other research universities in the Missouri System as well as communications leaders of the health care system and athletics department.

Colleagues at other leading universities value Farwell’s deep expertise. She was recently selected to join the American Association of University’s Public Affairs Network Steering Committee and has served on the executive committee for the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities Council for Strategic Communications since 2019.

Prior to joining the University of Missouri, Farwell served for two years as assistant vice chancellor for communications at the University of Pittsburgh and five years as executive editor at the University of Texas at Dallas. Before her work in higher education, Farwell spent nearly 20 years as a journalist in California and Texas, where she led education coverage for a decade at the Dallas Morning News. She earned a bachelor of arts in communications from California State University, Fullerton.

“I look forward to joining the Carolina community,” Farwell said in a statement. “I am inspired by the quality of the scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill, the integrity of the leadership and the enthusiasm of faculty, staff, students and alumni. I’m anxious to do my part in sharing the university’s compelling story and global impact with the world.”

“Farwell joins a strong and vibrant team of talented professionals in University Communications that promote Carolina’s good work every day while managing a variety of complex issues facing the institution and the higher education landscape,” Guskiewicz wrote. “I want to express my gratitude to Beth Keith and Tanya Moore for their steady leadership over the past year as interim vice chancellors.”

Guskiewicz also thanked the search committee, chaired by Don Baer, senior partner at The Brunswick Group, and Amy Locklear Hertel, executive vice provost, for their diligent work in identifying multiple leading candidates for this important role.

“I am confident that Farwell’s depth and breadth of experience make her well positioned to lead the University Communications team into the next era,” he wrote. “Please join me in offering your congratulations and welcoming Kamrhan to Carolina.”