UNC School of Medicine to increase enrollment

The North Carolina state budget was signed into law on July 11 and it provides the UNC School of Medicine with funding to increase its enrollment. Enrollment will increase incrementally from its current level of 190 per class to 230 per class.

“Increasing enrollment means the UNC School of Medicine can train more physicians and physician scientists to improve lives and health care across North Carolina,” said Executive Dean Cristen P. Page. “We are so thankful to Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina General Assembly for their support, and we are ready to further enhance our ability to care for North Carolinians from the mountains to the coast.”

The $8 million in recurring funding will allow the School of Medicine to hire faculty and staff who will support the educational programs and experiences needed to train future physicians, and the School of Medicine will continue to focus on those practicing in primary care and in rural areas.

