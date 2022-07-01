Carolina secures $900,000 grant to advance the study of Southeast Asia

Carolina has won a $900,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation through its Luce Initiative on Southeast Asia, for the project “Bringing Southeast Asia Home.”

Through efforts coordinated by the Carolina Asia Center, this multi-year grant will grow Carolina’s work on Southeast Asia and enhance the University’s ability to serve as the hub for Asian studies in the Southeast region of the U.S.

“Southeast Asian studies can and should play a significant role in making lasting changes to our public university, especially because it serves a diverse and changing U.S. South,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in a letter of support for the grant.

The University chose to pursue this award to build on existing strengths and fulfill a commitment to the study of Asia. Carolina’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, identifies Asia as a strategic priority for the institution.

Learn more about Carolina’s history of leadership in studying Asia and the “Bringing Southeast Asia Home” project.