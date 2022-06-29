Finance and Budget awarded Bank of America’s 2022 Transformation Award of Excellence

Congratulations to Carolina employees from the Finance and Budget procurement services and materials management and accounts payable teams who received Bank of America’s 2022 Transformation Award of Excellence at the State of North Carolina Dogwood Payment Card Summit that took place at North Carolina Central University on May 25.

The Transformation Award of Excellence is presented annually to a North Carolina state agency client that most significantly demonstrates innovation, growth and/or creativity in their payment solutions.

“I want to congratulate UNC-Chapel Hill on this amazing achievement!” said Joseph Leonard, card account manager of Public Sector Card Account Management for Bank of America. “It was an honor to present this award to a truly deserving client. This organization is setting the bar when looking at leveraging electronic payments and technology in the Carolinas among top higher education institutions.”

The Bank of America Transformation Award of Excellence, Leonard noted, is about evolving in the digital payment space. The award also recognizes an organization’s green initiatives, as well as fraud mitigation as an essential part of their overall payment strategy.

Explore the options created by the teams to make campus purchasing more efficient and cost-effective.