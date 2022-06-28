7 decades of difference: Carolina’s 1st computer and its current cluster

Contemporary computing looks wildly different from 1959, when Carolina acquired its first computer, Sperry Rand’s UNIVAC 1105.

Computing today is ubiquitous. Since 2000, Carolina has required all undergraduate students to have a laptop computer. Campus-wide Wi-Fi provides 24/7 internet access. Faculty, staff and students rely on computers for research, teaching, learning and their work supporting the University in its mission.

Despite that ubiquity, we can still draw parallels — and note stark contrasts — between that first “supercomputer” and Carolina’s primary research computing cluster, Longleaf.

The UNIVAC 1105 arrived on campus with a huge responsibility as one of four computers in the United States to process data for the 1960 census. Rather than servicing one monumental task at a time, Longleaf enables simultaneous research endeavors across all disciplines including the humanities.

Pioneering computing at Carolina aimed to “enlarge the boundaries of human knowledge in all areas of concern to its faculties and students,” according to a pamphlet published for the dedication of the Computation Center, which housed the UNIVAC 1105. Today, Longleaf helps carry out this mission, servicing nearly 200 University departments and institutions.

Sperry Rand UNIVAC 1105

The site of many firsts, the nation’s first public research university was home to one of the first digital processors used by the U.S. Census Bureau. Housed in the basement of Phillips Hall, the UNIVAC 1105 was one of the most advanced computers in existence at the time of its installation in 1959. Despite the computer’s original purpose of processing census data, the University championed the machine’s potential for departmental versatility.

Cost: $2.4 million ($24 million in today’s money)

$2.4 million ($24 million in today’s money) Weight: 19 tons

19 tons Memory: 36-54 kilobytes

36-54 kilobytes Storage: 5 megabytes of tape storage

5 megabytes of tape storage Configuration: Monolithic, meaning it was a single computer that could only be interacted with directly by system administrators. The computer could only service one single-threaded, non-interruptible job at a time.

Usership: Because of its limited capacity, after performing 1960 census tasks, the computer was primarily used by University departments and units such as UNC Finance and UNC Human Resources.

“Wherever quantitative thinking, speaking, writing, or action is involved, services of computing devices are required. The depth and scope of these quantitative activities are determined, in a large measure, by the versatility, speed, and other attributes of the computing facilities used.” — William M. Whyburn, vice president for graduate studies and research of the consolidated university, 1957

Longleaf cluster

Carolina’s primary research computing cluster, Longleaf, is not the fastest, most powerful system. But, its heterogeneous structure allows the cluster to change and advance with shifting computing demand, says John McGee, assistant vice chancellor for ITS Research Computing. Longleaf is accessible to anyone with an ONYEN through a fair-share system that sets up a queue for computing demand. For larger projects, however, researchers are encouraged to purchase part of the cluster for their specific need.

Longleaf’s accessibility model is something that really differentiates the computing cluster from its 1959 predecessor while at the same time achieving the earliest vision for computing at Carolina — to build knowledge in every academic realm.

Cost: $4 million

$4 million Weight: 2 tons

2 tons Memory : 140 terabytes — over 2.5 billion times more RAM memory than the UNIVAC 1105

: 140 terabytes — over 2.5 billion times more RAM memory than the UNIVAC 1105 Storage: 8 petabytes of hard drives — 1.6 billion times the storage of the UNIVAC 1105

8 petabytes of hard drives — 1.6 billion times the storage of the UNIVAC 1105 Configuration: Heterogeneous cluster model, meaning that the computer is composed of 300 different nodes — individual computing structures — that can service different projects. Altogether the nodes provide around 23,000 central processing units, some of which can double their actual output through hyperthreading. Combined, the nodes hold 140 terabytes of RAM storage.

Usership: From February 2021 to January 2022, about 2,000 different users submitted around 30,000,000 jobs to Longleaf. That amounts to nearly 120 million hours (more than 13,689 years!) of computing time.