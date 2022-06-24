In 2000, Greg Hohn ’85 taught the first improv course at Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Make that the first course – semester-long and for credit – at any business school.

Now he’s written the first and only book that lays out an entire course on applied improv: “Putting Improv to Work: Spontaneous Performance for Professional and Personal Life” (Toplight Books 2022).

But the book isn’t just for teachers. He shares the principles and practices of improv and their applications in professional, academic and social settings.

Hohn, clinical assistant professor of management and corporate communication, based the book on his highly successful course at Kenan-Flagler, where he has taught in the Undergraduate Business, MAC, MBA and Executive Development Programs.

In addition to being a lot of fun and a great way to connect with people, improv develops skills in communication, collaboration, creativity, and listening, Hohn says. It also helps build confidence and heighten emotional intelligence.

Improv is about exploration, which requires patience and an open mind, and about action, he says. It also is about navigating ambiguity – and looking at it as an opportunity instead of a hazard.

“Improvisation is just another way of saying ‘not knowing.’ You don’t know what’s going to happen in improv because it hasn’t happened yet,” Hohn writes.

Hohn has been a professional improviser since 1989, when he joined Transactors Improv Company in Chapel Hill, becoming the company’s director in 1996. He has led applied-improv programs for corporations, organizations and academic institutions across the U.S. and outside it.

