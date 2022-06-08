Hussman wins 7th Hearst national championship in 8 years

Four Hussman School of Media and Journalism students and recent graduates won national championships in the prestigious Hearst Journalism Awards 2022 competition, leading the school to its seventh overall collegiate journalism national championship in eight years and its 11th all time.

Maddie Ellis ’22 is the national champion in writing; Angelina Katsanis ’23 is the national champion in photojournalism; Lucas Pruitt ’22 is the national champion in multimedia; and Jayda Williams ’22 is the national champion in audio.

Chris Ocana ’22 and Angelica Edwards ’23 placed second and third, respectively, in the multimedia championship, giving UNC Hussman a sweep of that category. Ocana also won “Best Story of the Year” in multimedia, and Lauren Cmiel ’23 was a multimedia championship finalist.

Daniel Myrick ’22, a finalist in the audio championship, won “Best Use of Audio for News Coverage,” while Elizabeth Moore ’22 was a finalist in the national writing competition.

In all, nine Hussman students earned their way to compete for the national championships in San Francisco May 20-25. The nine students — four of whom are Carolina Covenant Scholars at the University — constituted nearly one-third of students nationally who were invited to compete.

