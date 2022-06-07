Could female-specific benefits bring women back to work?

After making great strides in the 1970s and ’80s, female labor participation rates peaked at the turn of the century and have been in decline since. While the progression of baby boomers into retirement has played an important role, it is notable that females in their prime-age working years (25 to 54) are also participating at a lower rate. Exacerbated by the pandemic, low female participation rates have broad economic impacts that are worth exploring, especially in light of the worker shortages the U.S. is experiencing. Competition for workers has affected how businesses are attracting and retaining their employees.

As females continue to lag behind pre-pandemic participation rates, we examine the context behind low female labor participation rates along with what firms are doing to attract and retain female workers, female-specific benefits, and the accompanying macroeconomic implications.

Delve into analysis from Kenan-Flagler Business School experts.