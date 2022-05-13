2022 Diversity Awards winners announced

Each year, the University recognizes people and groups that have given their time and effort to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at Carolina and the surrounding community through the Diversity Awards.

This year’s recipients were released in an announcement from Leah Cox, vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer.

Winners of the 14th Diversity Awards included alumni, staff, faculty and graduate/professional and post doc students as well as one intergroup collaboration.

Staff winners included Kim Allen, director of Kenan Scholars, and Trinnette Cooper, manager of inclusive excellence and outreach at Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Faculty winners included Trenette Goings, Sandra Reeves Spears & John B. Turner Distinguished Professor, School of Social Work, and Michal Osterweil, teaching associate professor in global studies.

“Our 2022 Diversity Award winners have gone above and beyond to build a community here at Carolina where all of our students, faculty and staff know and feel they belong,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “Their work is critical to meeting the goals of our strategic plan and we are grateful for their dedication to making our community a better place.”

Read the full list of 2022 Diversity Award winners.