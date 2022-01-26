Two new BOT committees focus on risks, initiatives

The UNC Board of Trustees kicks off its 2022 meetings with two committees focused on mitigating risk and addressing special University initiatives.

Committees will meet today, and the full board convenes tomorrow at the Rizzo Center.

The newly formed Audit, Compliance and Risk Management committee will hear reports from the University auditor and the vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz recommended to Board of Trustees Chair David L. Boliek Jr. that the board consider establishing a separate committee with jurisdiction over internal audit, enterprise risk management and compliance to reflect the importance of these areas to the University’s operations. The responsibilities of the new Audit, Compliance, and Risk Management Committee will include approving the University’s internal audit plans and advising the chancellor concerning the University’s enterprise risk management and compliance activities, including identifying and considering risks that may impact on the University’s ability to meet its mission and strategic plans.

“As the landscape for higher education becomes increasingly more complex, this committee will help us identify emerging risks across the University and advise concerning risk assessment and mitigation,” said Guskiewicz. “Many of our peer institutions have similar committees that help advise administrators and offer input and guidance.”

Members are:

W.M. “Marty” Kotis III, chair

Malcolm K. Turner, vice chair

John P. Preyer, secretary

David L. Boliek Jr.

Allie Ray McCullen

The Strategic Initiatives committee’s work began in November, and it will focus on special projects and initiatives that are of interest to the board.

“One of the reasons this place is so special is because of our sense of balance,” said committee Chair Dr. Perrin W. Jones at its first meeting on Nov. 3. “Chapel Hill is one of the few universities, in my opinion, that has been able to maintain that balance between the social aspects, the academic aspects and the athletic aspects of life that form the pillars of the University. The goal of this committee is to help the University maintain that balance by addressing relevant issues in a timely fashion.”

The committee presented a resolution in support of student veterans and military-affiliated students that the full board approved Nov. 4.

Other members are:

Ramsey White, vice chair

Robert P. Bryan III

R. Gene Davis Jr.

W. M. “Marty” Kotis III

Ralph W. Meekins Sr.

The Audit, Compliance and Risk Management committee will inherit the internal audit responsibilities formerly held by the Finance, Infrastructure and Audit committee, which has been renamed the Budget, Finance and Infrastructure committee.

The University Affairs and External Relations committees will also continue their work this year.

The board’s agenda is posted and a livestream will be available for Thursday’s meeting.