Medical illustrator joins the UNC School of Medicine neurosurgery team

The UNC School of Medicine is adding a new team member to the neurosurgery team, medical illustrator Mark Schornak, who will begin working with the department in January 2022. Schornak is well known in the field of medical illustration, having spent the past 30 years illustrating for the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

Schornak’s education in both life sciences and visual communication, combined with his impressive 30-year career, makes him an incredible asset to the neurosurgery team. He has spent years researching, observing and understanding neurosurgical procedures, working closely with Drs. Spetzler and Sonntag as their primary illustrator while they built the Barrow Neurological Institute.

Schornak will work closely with neurosurgery faculty to design and create compelling visuals for social media purposes, editorial journals, research, publications and more that will benefit patients, residents and, ultimately, the field of neurosurgery.

“I am very excited about coming home to UNC-Chapel Hill and joining Dr. Oyesiku and his team in the neurosurgery department,” said Schornak. “Oyesiku has a great reputation as a leader and promotor of academic neurosurgical publications and organizations. He is a strong supporter of medical illustration, animation and video.”

