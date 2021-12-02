Carolina to host its annual holiday blood drive Dec. 8

UNC-Chapel Hill and the American Red Cross are teaming up once again for the 23rd annual Holiday Carolina Blood Drive. This year’s drive will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 in Fetzer Hall.

Sponsored by the Employee Forum, the blood drive supports the Red Cross in its lifesaving mission to make blood available for those in need. UNC-Chapel Hill students, faculty and community members who donate will ensure hospital patients can continue to receive treatment during the holidays when donations often decline.

Since 1989, Carolina blood drives have collected more than 33,000 units of lifesaving blood.

This year’s Holiday Carolina Blood Drive joins the larger effort of the CBS Sports Classic Blood Drive, which consists of blood drives at Ohio State University and the University of Kentucky ahead of the CBS Sports Classic College Basketball Tournament later this month. In addition to a commemorative T-shirt, blood donors will also receive a one-month special offer for Paramount+.

The Carolina community has responded to the need and appointments are almost full, but walk-ins will be accepted the day of the drive. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “UNC.”

The Red Cross has implemented CDC-recommended sanitary measures to ensure the health of staff, volunteers and donors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional precautions include:

Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drives and throughout the donation process.

Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.

Ensuring staff, donors and volunteers wear face masks or coverings and providing masks to those who need them.

Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas.

For more information or to volunteer, visit carolinablooddrive.unc.edu.