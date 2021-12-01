Conservation science finds a startup solution

Shortly after graduating from Florida State University, Macarena Morillo returned to her home country of Ecuador and started doing what most college graduates do: hunting for a job. But when her job search led Morillo and her sister to begin chasing a lifelong dream — to start their own company that combines their sense of fashion with a love of Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands — she experienced newfound inspiration for using entrepreneurship to support island conservation.

Morillo’s decision to found Sula, a sustainable beachwear brand, was based on a keen observation she made while visiting the Galapagos: local shops lack quality clothing items that tourists need when they go scuba diving, swimming or hiking. She could not find a brand that aligned with her values, so she realized that by creating Sula, she could fill a gap on the island and advance its conservation.

But Morillo knew that by collaborating with another organization, her new company would make an even greater impact on conservation efforts than it could by itself. That insight led Morillo to meet with leaders at The Galapagos Science Center — co-founded by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Universidad San Francisco de Quito — which coordinates scientific research projects between local, national and international scientists to benefit the Galapagos Islands and the world of science.

Leaders of the GSC and Morillo put mutual entrepreneurial thinking into action and forged a new collaboration aimed at helping to preserve the islands. In launching its first collection, Sula will give 20% of its profits back to the GSC, the first and only academic research center in the archipelago.

Read more about the collaboration.