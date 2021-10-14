Carolina graduate students awarded Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Fellowships

Six doctoral students in the College of Arts & Science’s department of history and department of political science were awarded grants under the 2021 Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad Fellows Program. Carolina consistently ranks among the top producers of Fulbright-Hays DDRA fellows.

Carolina was awarded $210,398 in funding for the program by the U.S. Department of Education. These fellowships allow doctoral students to pursue dissertation research abroad in foreign language and area studies for six to 12 months. During their research, fellows deepen their subject knowledge and develop skills they would not otherwise be able to through opportunities in the U.S.

The Fulbright-Hays DDRA Program is a part of the Fulbright Program, which dates to 1946 when the late U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright sponsored legislation to create the program to increase understanding between the United States and the rest of the world.

