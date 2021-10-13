Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill to deliver the Weil Lecture on American Citizenship

Claire McCaskill, a former U.S. senator from 2007-2018, will deliver the 2021 Weil Lecture on American Citizenship at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in a virtual event sponsored by the Institute for the Arts & Humanities.

McCaskill was first scheduled as the speaker for the March 2020 Weil Lecture, which was postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 lecture will stream to guests online live from Hill Hall at Carolina. After McCaskill’s remarks, there will be a Q&A session with questions submitted by the online audience.

“From her town halls in rural Missouri to her time serving at the national level, Sen. McCaskill has proven herself to be a deep listener and champion for women,” said IAH Director Patricia Parker.

Read more about the upcoming event.