Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill to deliver the Weil Lecture on American Citizenship

A U.S. Senator from 2007-2018, she spent her career as a prosecutor and elected official in Missouri.

Kristen Chavez, Institute for the Arts & Humanities, Wednesday, October 13th, 2021
McCaskill was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives and made history when she became the first woman elected Jackson County prosecutor, where she launched one of the nation’s first drug courts and established a first-of-its-kind domestic violence unit. (Image courtesy of the Institute for the Arts & Humanities)
Claire McCaskill, a former U.S. senator from 2007-2018, will deliver the 2021 Weil Lecture on American Citizenship at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in a virtual event sponsored by the Institute for the Arts & Humanities.

McCaskill was first scheduled as the speaker for the March 2020 Weil Lecture, which was postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 lecture will stream to guests online live from Hill Hall at Carolina. After McCaskill’s remarks, there will be a Q&A session with questions submitted by the online audience.

“From her town halls in rural Missouri to her time serving at the national level, Sen. McCaskill has proven herself to be a deep listener and champion for women,” said IAH Director Patricia Parker.

Read more about the upcoming event.

