Required testing for employees who haven’t attested to being vaccinated begins Monday

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, employees who have not attested to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to be tested once a week for the virus.

As of Sept. 29, 87% of employees attested to receiving a vaccine, including 93% of faculty and 84% of staff.

Employees required to be tested were notified by email and by text to comply with the COVID-19 Community Standards for testing. The Carolina Together Testing Program testing site is located in the gallery space closest to Davis Library in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union, 209 South Road.

The CTTP testing site is set up for asymptomatic testing, or for those who aren’t exhibiting symptoms of the virus. If you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and contact your primary care physician for medical evaluation and testing.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Amir Barzin, an assistant professor in the School of Medicine who oversaw the creation of the Carolina Together Testing Program. “If people haven’t received the vaccine, weekly testing is another tool used to help limit the spread of the disease.”

How it works

Employees who are required to take part in testing can register to use a web-based application called HallPass. The app is available for smartphones but can be accessed on a computer. A video about HallPass explains how it works.

“Using HallPass helps us track compliance,” Barzin said. The app also allows users to see their test results.

Employees should create an account on HallPass before going to the CTTP center. Carolina Together ambassadors are available to help with registration and share tips on the test itself.

If you are not able to register on HallPass, visit the testing site and use your One Card to check in.

Reminders for testing are sent by email and by text. You can schedule an appointment through HallPass, which is strongly encouraged, or walk into the testing center.

The CTTP center, located in the art gallery of the Student Union, is open: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. Barzin said the center is open for extended hours to ensure that testing is available for employees who work on all three shifts.

“We’ve tried to make this as easy as possible,” Barzin said. “We want to create a pleasant user experience so you don’t have to wait a long time.”

Taking the test

Once you’ve checked in at the testing site, you’ll receive a sticker with your PID and date of birth. Place the sticker on the test collection tube.

The CTTP uses the anterior nares test, which is quick and easy, Barzin said. Open the testing kit and remove the nasal swab. Place the swab about an inch into one nostril and, using a circular motion, move it around for 10 seconds, then repeat the process in the other nostril. Place the tip into the testing container and close it. This process typically takes less than 10 minutes.

Test results are usually available within 48 hours, and many times sooner than that, Barzin said.

Participation in the Carolina Together Testing Program is a COVID-19 Community Standard and violating a community standard may subject members of the Carolina community to discipline.