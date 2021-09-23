Carolina 3rd top public university in Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education rankings

Carolina is the third best public university in the United States, according to a new ranking out this week.

The 2022 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College rankings released Sept. 21 also place UNC-Chapel Hill 33rd among all public and private universities in the United States.

The rankings are based on 15 factors across four main categories, including resources, engagement, outcomes and environment. Carolina recorded its strongest score in the outcomes category, which reviews graduation rate, reputation, graduate salaries and debt after graduation.

The rankings were published a week after U.S. News & World Report released its rankings, which named Carolina fifth among public universities for the 21st consecutive year and the best value among public universities for the 17th time.

“These rankings demonstrate Carolina’s commitment to our mission of life-changing research and world-class scholarship,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. “In recording our highest score for outcome, these rankings recognize our commitment to impact on the people of the state and beyond. I am grateful to our community for its hard work to maintain our excellence, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Earlier this month, Times Higher Education World University Rankings placed Carolina 52nd among the world’s top 1,600 research universities.

