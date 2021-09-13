Carolina ranks fifth among national public universities for 21st consecutive year

Today, the University builds on a more than 20-year history of top national university rankings in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best College rankings.

For the 21st consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings list Carolina in fifth place for top public schools among national universities. Carolina ranked 28th overall among public and private institutions. Carolina also climbed to 10th place overall in the latest rankings for best value schools. The University has held first place among public institutions in the best value category for 17 years.

“These rankings demonstrate what we see happening on our campus every day: The Carolina community working to fulfill our mission of life-changing research and world-class scholarship,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “I am particularly proud to see Carolina once again recognized for remaining accessible and affordable to our students. We are passionately public and we will continue to make a significant impact on the people of our state and beyond.”

U.S. News & World Report assessed the year’s Best Colleges rankings by looking at 17 academic quality indicators, including graduate and retention rates; social mobility; faculty resources; academic quality assessments by peer institution presidents, provosts and deans; financial resources; student excellence and alumni giving.

Additional 2022 Best Colleges rankings for UNC-Chapel Hill include: