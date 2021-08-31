Fair winds and following seas, Capt. Chapman

Mimi Chapman is the Frank A. Daniels Distinguished Professor for Human Service Policy Information in the UNC School of Social Work. Her story is part of The Well’s COVID Diaries, an occasional series exploring the physical, mental and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on members of the Carolina community.

As a girl, I had a book titled “My Special Day.” A girl of 6 or 8 dressed in yellow rain boots and a slicker makes cookies, reads and splashes in puddles. As the day ends, she jumps into the arms of her dad, reunited with the father she loves as he returns home from work.

I rediscovered the book in the summer of 2019, when my 98-year-old father’s home-making strategies — sitting on his walker as he cooked bacon and eggs each morning, a daily drop-in by a trusted housekeeper — finally proved insufficient. Blood clots left him needing more help and unable to journey from Texas to Chapel Hill to live with me. An only child, I moved him from the San Antonio house where he and my mother, who died in 2017, raised me into a nearby assisted-living facility. He quickly adapted, finding pleasure in cocktail parties with new friends and bingo in the afternoons. During my monthly visits, as I pushed my father’s wheelchair past Texas live oaks and mesquite, he greeted everyone we met. It was a workable compromise until March of 2020, three days after San Antonio announced the first cases of community COVID-19 spread.

I was in San Antonio for a visit. That morning I had been reading to him, a ritual we had both come to cherish. I left, planning to return after an emergency COVID Zoom meeting to finish our Sherlock Holmes story. When I returned, however, the door was locked. A sign read: “Visitors prohibited.”

Tears streaming, I pounded the glass and pressed the buzzer as staff I knew by name glanced out and then at the floor. A hospice nurse arrived and advocated that I be allowed to visit for another hour. I returned to his room, finished “The Sign of the Four,” told him it might be a little longer between visits this time, kissed his sweet head and left. I drove to my childhood church, not knowing where else to go, and then to a friend’s home where her husband met me with a margarita.

Thoughout my life, my father — James Franklin Chapman, a career officer in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) corps and later a civilian judge — sprinkled the lessons of myths, fables and literary classics into most every conversation. In college I received letters labeled “pearls from Father Polonius,” a reference to Hamlet. The woods were “the land of many flowers,” after a line from a book I’ve now forgotten. Having navigated by stars and sextant in the Navy during World War II, my father illustrated my childhood with constellations that had guided him while recounting the stories they contained. After retirement, he became a voracious reader. Neil DeGrasse Tyson and David McCullough were favorites. But following the blood clots, he could no longer concentrate to read on his own. And he began asking for different literature — poems he had memorized in childhood, classic novels that I never knew he liked. And so we began our routine, reading “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” “Annabel Lee,” “The Raven,” and other poems and moving on to the “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and Sherlock Holmes. Having revisited Baker Street, we were ready for “Treasure Island,” which sat on his side table waiting for my return.

Following the lock out, I began a torturous and tender nightly ritual in Chapel Hill. At 7 p.m. while cooking dinner, I would call, and he would ask when I was coming back. He could no longer remember things day to day, unable to hold the realities of the virus in his mind. Every night, eyes watering, I explained that I didn’t know when I’d be allowed to come, that the virus was still a threat. Every night he said, “maybe we’ll know something tomorrow. Call me every day. When you come back, we’ll read another tale of danger.”

On Easter Sunday, over cinnamon rolls, I revealed to my husband my plan should my father become ill. A friend would stock a rental apartment with necessities. I could get PPE from medical friends so I could be with him while he died. After that, I’d quarantine before returning to North Carolina.

“And if you get sick?” my husband asked. “We can’t lose you.”

Memorial Day arrived, punctuated by flyovers, Taps and wreath-laying as a Texas public official declared that senior citizens would be willing to risk death so that the economy wouldn’t suffer. I suppose my then 99-year-old father might’ve agreed. He had said yes at 19 and found himself under fire in the Pacific. What would make us think that those brave, now old, men and women would ever say no? The truly troubling question is how we could be cruel enough to ask.

By June, weekly letters from his residence described activity adaptations like “hallway bingo” and gave updates on the latest state directives, testing protocols and the numbers of COVID-positive residents and staff. My dad and his friends were sitting ducks waiting for the virus to come for them. The facility leaders were honest yet complicit in a lie. No testing strategy or staff rotation scheme could protect elders in congregate facilities when so many people believed masking or refraining from mass gatherings infringed on their fundamental rights. I knew that for my father surviving until his 100th birthday, then just a few months away, would be a function of PPE, luck and divine intervention.

In July, the numbers of COVID positive staff members began climbing. Ostensibly none of those who were symptomatic had cared for my father. Still, I was becoming desperate. In one phone conversation he told me that “time was marching on” and encouraged me to visit “as quick as I could.” I asked hospice to advocate for an end-of-life visit and wrote letters to the Texas governor. Finally, the facility announced the start of what I call “prison visits,” in which family could sit outside of a window, under a tent in the Texas sun, and visit with their loved one via a speaker system. Anything was better than nothing. I scheduled a Monday flight.

On the Friday beforehand, he developed symptoms: diarrhea, fever, poor appetite, coughing. No one asked him about his taste or smell. He was placed in isolation, as if he weren’t isolated already.

On Saturday, they decided to treat him for a urinary tract infection.

On Sunday no one answered the phone.

On Monday I called from the plane. They said he had “perked up” and eaten something. When I called him that evening, he could hardly speak for coughing. I had to coach him to hang up the phone as I began frantic phone calls and text messages. A few hours later, I was told to come quick, and my best friend raced me through the San Antonio night.

When I arrived, my father looked like he was sleeping, like he might wake up any minute, except that he was too still for this world.

The attendants advised me to leave, not wait for the funeral home staff, for fear of exposing myself to infection. But I stayed with him for 30 minutes, gingerly moving his special, red, potentially infectious blanket, to sit beside him one last time.

Days later, 15 people gathered outside to remember him. My husband, two sons and friends joined by livestream. Our pastor contextualized my father’s long life and death as a lesson in adaption and acceptance during difficult circumstances, reminding me that, “we would not ask for another day.” At 99, he’d had a good, long life. But I am greedy, and we were robbed — by circumstance and uncertainty, by choice and by chance. I would give anything to live that last day over, to try it different ways, hoping for a path that would lead me to him an hour or even 10 minutes sooner.

My father died from COVID-19, although his death is not registered as such. Either way, the chances of him being alive today — just shy of 101 — are slim. Death rarely comes how we want it. I choose to focus on the grace: the miracle of the hospice nurse’s arrival at the start of lock out that gave me one more precious hour with him, a prayer on the phone, the show-stopping spring day nine months after his death, when we finally buried him in Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery.

My father’s life began as one deadly pandemic subsided and ended with another that has no end in sight. At his burial, the Navy chaplain gave the traditional naval send-off: “Fair winds and following seas, Capt. Chapman. We have the watch.”

My father’s COVID diary has concluded. But I stay on watch, and I wonder what entries will come next.