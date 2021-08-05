Getting around town

This week, after more than a year of altered service, Chapel Hill Transit returned to full operation — with a few important operational changes. As you prepare for the beginning of the fall semester, use the information below to learn about these and other changes to the local roadways, bike-share program and transit systems.

Tree removal

It’s impossible to miss the beautiful trees in the Cameron-McCauley and Franklin-Rosemary historic districts. Sadly, a few trees in declining health must be removed to avoid future damage. Through Aug. 6, two trees along Cameron Avenue will be removed and lane closures will be necessary.

Road resurfacing

Through Aug. 27, the Town will be conducting resurfacing projects on different roads — but expect only minor delays.

Rosemary Street construction

Walking or driving down East Rosemary Street, between Columbia and Henderson streets, you may notice something missing — the Rosemary Parking Deck and the pedestrian bridge that once linked the garage to an office building across Rosemary, both of which are part of a larger redevelopment project. The sidewalk on both sides of East Rosemary Street, east of Columbia Street, will be closed during the demolition and construction phases of the project. The north side of East Rosemary will be closed until the fall of 2022. The south side will open in the coming months.

Estes Drive updates

Work is scheduled to begin on Estes Drive — from west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Caswell Road — in late August or early September. The Town will be making bicycle and pedestrian improvements, including raised bike lanes, sidewalks and a 10-foot multiuse path. This work may require lane closures.

Franklin Street barriers

In July 2020, the Town of Chapel Hill erected temporary barriers along Franklin Street to carve out an extra lane to accommodate safe sidewalk dining areas during the pandemic. While the West Franklin Street sidewalk barriers will stay up until May 2022, the East Franklin Street barriers may come down sooner.

Area transit updates

You have two great reasons to try transit if you haven’t already. At the end of June, GoTriangle announced that GoCary, GoDurham, GoRaleigh and GoTriangle will suspend all fares through June 30, 2022, and the transit agency added two new park-and-rides in Durham.

Starting Aug. 2, Chapel Hill Transit’s B route, CCX route, F route, G route, JFX route and T route began running again, as well as PART’s Alamance Burlington Express, after being stopped during the pandemic. If you ride the B, CCX and JFX routes, you’ll be on a Carolina Livery vehicle. Also note that there will be schedule adjustments for the J, NS, NU, RU and S routes.

If you’re coming from Chatham, you can ride the CT Express for free — just email cap@unc.edu for a bus pass.

Need more reasons to get on the bus, Gus? Sign up for the UNC Commuter Alternative Program and get discounts at area restaurants and stores.

New bike hub

A quick way to get from one side of campus to the other is on two wheels. If you’re a University or hospital employee, you can use a Tar Heel Bike for up to two hours a day for only $30 a year. Recently a hub for the bikes was moved to West Franklin and Church streets to test demand in downtown.

Want to weigh in on future bikeways? Learn about the Triangle Bikeway Study, an effort to create a regional 17-mile biking and walking path connecting Raleigh, Cary, Morrisville, Research Triangle Park, Durham and Chapel Hill along Interstate Highway 40 and North Carolina Highway 54.

And, finally, parking

As always, parking on campus and off is always a hot topic. The Well interviewed Transportation and Parking Director Cheryl Stout for answers to the most frequently asked questions. ParkOnTheHill.com remains the best resource for where to park in downtown Chapel Hill and for leased parking.

Whether you’re on four wheels, two wheels or two feet, have a safe and smooth commute.