Sadler wins $1.9 million NSF grant to extend development, study of science lessons

A $1.9 million grant from the National Science Foundation will extend work led by Thomas James Distinguished Professor of Experiential Learning Troy Sadler that seeks improved ways to teach science concepts to high school students using lessons about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new grant will support work over four years to develop lesson plans in which students create scientific models to study complex issues in science, then to study the effectiveness of the modeling on student learning. The project will include an emphasis on studying how effective the lessons are in helping Latinx students.

Read more about the work the grant will fund.