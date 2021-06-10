Employee Forum delegates hear updates on July 19 return to campus

Carolina is set for a full return to campus for employees on July 19, Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, told Employee Forum delegates during the virtual monthly meeting on June 9.

Additional guidance for the return to campus will be shared online, including updated COVID-19 Community Standards for things such as masks and physical distancing, she said.

“The single best thing you can do is get vaccinated,” Menghini said. “And wear a mask.”

While all employees are expected to return to campus, a limited number of pilot programs for flexible work arrangements will be underway. The University needs to understand the needs of the campus when everyone — faculty, staff and students — is back, Menghini said. Using the first semester back, Carolina will assess campus needs, understanding the lessons learned while working fully remotely and then looking at more flexible options moving forward.

The University currently has an infrastructure for everyone to work on-site, she explained, adding that jobs employees accepted were jobs working on-site. During the pandemic, when employees needed to work remotely, the University shifted its infrastructure to support working away from campus.

As a minor example, she shared that many people took home desk chairs and computer monitors. However, there is no model in place for a hybrid working environment where employees have a desk chair and monitors at work and another set for working remotely.

The early pilot programs for flexible work arrangements and locations will focus on non-customer-facing, non-student-facing jobs. These pilots are driven by business need, not by employee interest, she said.

In addition, she shared that leaders are looking for ways to celebrate returning to campus. “How do we bring the joy back to return?” she said, adding that teams are thinking about: “What are the benefits and joys we get from being together in the office? And how do we celebrate community in a way that looks a little different?”

The Employee Forum is set to host a community forum via Zoom, open to all employees, from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Other forums are also planned for later in June.

New officers elected

Katie Musgrove was elected by the delegates to serve as chair of the forum for the upcoming year, after Shayna Hill stepped down following a four-year term as chair. The forum also elected Keith Hines as vice chair and Tracy Wetherby Williams as treasurer; and re-elected Tiffany Carver as secretary.

Employees recognized by their peers

Chosen from 208 nominations, 13 employees received annual peer recognition awards:

Staff Member of the Year, Hall of Famer Award: Melissa Hobgood, Gillings School of Global Public Health; and Joyce Loftin, history department in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Staff Member of the Year, Perfect Addition Award: Mandy Melton, chemistry department in the College of Arts & Sciences; and Calvin Grant, chemistry department in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Professional Excellence Award: Megan Brockett, UNC School of Medicine; Timothy Blackmon, School of Nursing; Megan Whitaker, artist services manager; and Jessica Wilkinson, Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

Overton Leadership Award: Katie Thornsvard, Gillings School of Global Public Health; and Shauna Harris, School of Education.

Pinnacle Award: Ebony Johnson, Institute for the Arts & Humanities; and Anna Engelke, applied physical sciences department in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Community Service Award (Three-legged Stool): Jeffrey Fuchs, music department in the College of Arts & Sciences.

In other business: